Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Drug peddlers held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Multan police have raided and arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over two kilograms of hashish and 11 kg of opium from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for the police, alleged drug peddlers were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Akram Ali and Abid, and recovered over two kilograms of hashish and 11 kg of opium from their possession.

