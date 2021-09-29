Drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 3.130 kg hashish and 15 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Javed, Shoukat Hussain and Sufiyan.

Cases had been registered against the accused.