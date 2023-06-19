Drug peddlers held with hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Hasilpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district and recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a den within the jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur and arrested two alleged drug pushers.

The police have recovered 1,600 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Imran and Moeen. The police have registered FIR against them under Anti-Narcotics Act. Further probe was underway.