SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to Headmarala police here on Wednesday, the team conducted raids and detained Usman alias 'Pupo' and Nawaz with 2770 grams hashish.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases. .