Drug Peddlers Not Be Spared: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:26 PM

Drug peddlers not be spared: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that drug peddlers would not be spared.

In a tweet, he said that "Prime Minister Imran Khan takes serious notice on the penetration of narcotics.

"In this regard, he said that a high level meeting chaired by Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati was held at Ministry of Narcotics Control.

He said that Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), DG Ranger Sindh, DG FC Coast Guard, Additional Inspector General Sindh and others were tasked to give an operations plan as soon possible.

