UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Peddlers Sentenced In Attock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Friday sentenced a drug peddler, booked and arrested by Saddar Police station under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison besides imposing fine over them

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Friday sentenced a drug peddler, booked and arrested by Saddar Police station under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison besides imposing fine over them.

The judge Irfan Ahmed Shiekh of special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) found Liaquat Ali Shah- a resident of Kamra Kallan Attock guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab through GT road via Attock on August 8, 2020 and sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison beside imposed fine worth Rs 25 thousand.

The verdict said that prosecution witnesses had fully supported the case; they were subjected to lengthy cross-examination, but their evidence remained unshaken.

It further stated that the accused failed to produce anything on record to establish any enmity with the policemen for his false implication in the present case while the prosecution had brought confidence-inspiring evidence before the court.

The chemical report also supported the case of the prosecution and from the perusal of the evidence of three witnesses and the recovery of drugs, the charge against the accused had been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt, it concluded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Fine Road Attock Saddar August 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny Cosmodrome, ..

2 minutes ago

Five Protesters Killed in Clashes in Iraq's Nasiri ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 26 Feb 2021

2 minutes ago

Canadian Health Official Says Review of Johnson & ..

7 minutes ago

International Community Must Not Recognize Myanmar ..

7 minutes ago

PFA team disposes of 10,000 litres impure milk

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.