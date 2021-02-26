Drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Friday sentenced a drug peddler, booked and arrested by Saddar Police station under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison besides imposing fine over them

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Friday sentenced a drug peddler, booked and arrested by Saddar Police station under section 9-C of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997 to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison besides imposing fine over them.

The judge Irfan Ahmed Shiekh of special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) found Liaquat Ali Shah- a resident of Kamra Kallan Attock guilty of smuggling of narcotics from KP to Punjab through GT road via Attock on August 8, 2020 and sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months rigorous imprisonment in prison beside imposed fine worth Rs 25 thousand.

The verdict said that prosecution witnesses had fully supported the case; they were subjected to lengthy cross-examination, but their evidence remained unshaken.

It further stated that the accused failed to produce anything on record to establish any enmity with the policemen for his false implication in the present case while the prosecution had brought confidence-inspiring evidence before the court.

The chemical report also supported the case of the prosecution and from the perusal of the evidence of three witnesses and the recovery of drugs, the charge against the accused had been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt, it concluded.