Drug Peddlers Sentenced To 4 Years Of Imprisonment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A drug peddler was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by a court in Attock on Friday.
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) sentenced 4 years imprisonment to a drug peddler who was arrested by police during a raid in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station in the year 2020.
The convict Mazhar Abbas, a native of Sargodha, was arrested under Section 9-C of the CNSA in 1997 after recovering hashish from his possession.
The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment.
