Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Drug peddlers tried to kidnap two young girls using government vehicle with connivance of police. Police arrived on the spot because of shouting of girls and locals but when they saw the government the stepped back.

According to detail, a lady named Sameena along with her two daughters named Momina and Ayesha told "Online"" that her ex husband Ibrar, who is in the jail in a murder case and his brother Mushtaq Abbasi have prepared a kidnapping plan of my daughters and they tried to kidnap Momina and Ayesha in a vehicle RIB 532 in front of Commissioner Office Rawalpindi on February 25, at that time the people there made some noise and the police also arrived at the spot but when they saw a government vehicle they give them a chance to escape.According to Sameena on the other day February 26 in Sector I 8/3 a person on motorcycle pulled my daughter from her scarf and said that how long you'll be saved, you are our blood and we'll take you one day.

Sameena said that Mushtaq Abbasi is a drug peddler and he is wanted in several cases but because of his contacts with police he is walking freely.

She said that Ibrar threatened her in the court during his hearing session that he will kill her and took his daughter whenever he will out from the jail, the judge and several lawyers were also listening this conversation.

Momina said that when she was 10 years old her father used to pack the heroine in the matchbox and ordered me to give this to the men who are standing outside. She said that she is living with her mother from the last ten years but now when we are growing younger our relatives wants us.

She appealed that the government must take a notice of incidents happened with us and help us.Ayesha said that she is not leaving her mother in any situation, we and our mother are living in a hell and wherever we rent a home for living some unknown people reached there, they make noise in front of our home and then disappeared and then the house owner throw us out from that home.

On the other hand Sameena said that from the last 12 years she is working in other people house and growing her children.