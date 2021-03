(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The CIA Iqbal Town police arrested a drug pusher and recovered huge quantity of narcotics.

DSP CIA Iqbal Town Mian Shafqat led the police team which conducted a raidand arrested Azhar Butt and recovered 10 kg hashish and opium.