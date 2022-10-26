- Home
Drug Pusher Arrested
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police on Wednesday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 2.5 kg heroin from his possession.
Police said the accused was identified as Shan,while further investigation was underway.
