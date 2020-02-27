UrduPoint.com
Drug Pusher Arrested, 3kg Charas Seized In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

Police arrested a notorious narcotics dealer and seized contraband from his possession here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:Police arrested a notorious narcotics dealer and seized contraband from his possession here Thursday.

According to D-Type colony police,the party conducted raid at hideout of the criminal,arrested Mian Muhammad Rafi Dastgir,resident of Allama Iqbal Colony and recovered 3 kg charas from his possession.

The police sent him behind the bars after registration of case.

During initial investigation,it was revealed that earlier the accused had been arrested by a team of anti-Narcotics Force in the year 2012 and recovered 34kg charas from him. He had also been nabbed by Kotwali police in the year 2005 and recovered half kg charas from his possession.

Police was investigating.

