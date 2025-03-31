Drug pusher arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A drug pusher was arrested after an encounter with the police near

here on Monday.

The encounter occurred in Qasba Gujrat area of Muzaffargarh when a drug dealer and his

accomplices opened fire on the police during a raid.

According to the police spokesperson, policemen launched a raid

to arrest a drug dealer. However, as soon as the police approached, the suspects resorted

to indiscriminate firing, injuring Constable Mustafa.

In an exchange, the drug dealer identified as Mureed was found injured due to firing of

his own accomplices.

The police arrested the accused and recovered 6-kg hashish while his accomplices managed

to escape.