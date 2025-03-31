Open Menu

Drug Pusher Arrested After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Drug pusher arrested after encounter

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A drug pusher was arrested after an encounter with the police near

here on Monday.

The encounter occurred in Qasba Gujrat area of Muzaffargarh when a drug dealer and his

accomplices opened fire on the police during a raid.

According to the police spokesperson, policemen launched a raid

to arrest a drug dealer. However, as soon as the police approached, the suspects resorted

to indiscriminate firing, injuring Constable Mustafa.

In an exchange, the drug dealer identified as Mureed was found injured due to firing of

his own accomplices.

The police arrested the accused and recovered 6-kg hashish while his accomplices managed

to escape.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

1 hour ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

1 hour ago
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

1 hour ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

1 hour ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan