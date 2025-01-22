Open Menu

Drug Pusher Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Drug pusher arrested, hashish recovered

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Khulla Butt Police Station's team here on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his custody.

The police spokesman said that the team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Raja Mumtaz Turk arrested Kamal Khan in a raid and recovered hashish 5.

20 Kgs of hashish from his possession.

The police had started an operation against drug pushers at the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

APP/mfz/378

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

40 minutes ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

49 minutes ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

1 hour ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

2 hours ago
China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

12 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

13 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan