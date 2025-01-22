Drug Pusher Arrested, Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Khulla Butt Police Station's team here on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his custody.
The police spokesman said that the team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Raja Mumtaz Turk arrested Kamal Khan in a raid and recovered hashish 5.
20 Kgs of hashish from his possession.
The police had started an operation against drug pushers at the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, he added.
The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt, GHA reach agreement, end strike5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, hashish recovered5 minutes ago
-
Stay home, earn alot as social media empowers youth15 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers admissions of teachers training programs15 minutes ago
-
£190 million scam, biggest corruption, bribery case in Pakistan history: Tarar25 minutes ago
-
Advanced weapons recovered from truck, confiscated at Ghulam Khan Border earlier25 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eradicate polio: UNICEF25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on axle load management35 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM35 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM35 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues35 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department recovers 47 Kanals of forest land in Buner45 minutes ago