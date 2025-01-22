Drug pusher arrested, hashish recovered

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Khulla Butt Police Station's team here on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his custody.

The police spokesman said that the team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Raja Mumtaz Turk arrested Kamal Khan in a raid and recovered hashish 5.

20 Kgs of hashish from his possession.

The police had started an operation against drug pushers at the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

