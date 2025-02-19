Drug Pusher Arrested’ Hashish Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Kot Wasawa Police on Wednesday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman said a police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ali arrested a person identified as Zafar alias Zafari and recovered 10.
4 Kg hashish from his custody.
The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation, he added.
The spokesman said that on the instruction of District Police Officer (DPO), Abdullah Ahmed, the police had launched operation against drug pushers in the district.
