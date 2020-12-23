UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Pusher Arrested In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:14 PM

Drug pusher arrested in sialkot

The police on Wednesday conducted a search operation against criminals and arrested an accused with 180 bottles of liquor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:The police on Wednesday conducted a search operation against criminals and arrested an accused with 180 bottles of liquor.

The police sent the accused, Amjad Khokhar, behind the bars after registering acase.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

1 minute ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

15 minutes ago

Charite Hospital Publishes Clinical Details of Nav ..

1 minute ago

Home-delivery bakery business booming amid COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Ziaullah Bangash for timely completion of developm ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports 7 cases of COVID-19 in managed ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.