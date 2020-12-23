Drug Pusher Arrested In Sialkot
Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:14 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:The police on Wednesday conducted a search operation against criminals and arrested an accused with 180 bottles of liquor.
The police sent the accused, Amjad Khokhar, behind the bars after registering acase.