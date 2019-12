Drug-pusher arrested in Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 50-litres liquor from his possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Friday arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 50-litres liquor from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Sambrial police raided Amreek Pura village, arrested a drug-pusher Shamaon Masih and recovered liquor from his house.

Police have registered a case and started probe.