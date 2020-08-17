Drug Pusher Arrested, Liquor Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore police on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.
SDPO Kahna Ikram Ullah leading the police team, comprising officials of Nishtar colony police station, conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Saleem Masih along the bottles of liquor.
The accused used to supply liquor in different areas of the city.
A case has been registered against the accused.