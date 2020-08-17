Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore police on Monday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession.

SDPO Kahna Ikram Ullah leading the police team, comprising officials of Nishtar colony police station, conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Saleem Masih along the bottles of liquor.

The accused used to supply liquor in different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused.