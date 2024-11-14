Drug Pusher Arrested, Liquor Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The police arrested a drug pusher and recovered over 1,200 bottles
of liquor on Thursday.
The police said, on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid and arrested
the accused besides recovering over 1,200 bottles of liquor.
The police lodged a case against the accused and started investigation.
