Drug pusher awarded life imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a drugs smuggling case.

According to the prosecution, an anti-narcotics team arrested accused Imran Shahzad from Sahianwala toll plaza and recovered 9 kg hashish and 29 kg opium from his possession on July 21, 2020.

Special Judge Zafar Iqbal Tarar pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on the convict.