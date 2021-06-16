Drug pusher caught with 40 kg charas, 3 kg opium

Saddar police arrested a drug baron and recovered 43 kilograms of narcotics from his possession on Wednesda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Saddar police arrested a drug baron and recovered 43 kilograms of narcotics from his possession on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that police team on a tip-off conducted raid in Haidary mohallah Duddhiwala and nabbed a notorious drug trafficker Ali Raza, resident of Jameel Park,while selling secretly heavy quantity of narcotics.

The police recovered more than 40 kilograms charas ,3 kg opium from his possession and locked him behind the bars for further investigation.