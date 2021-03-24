UrduPoint.com
Drug Pusher Convicted

Wed 24th March 2021

Drug pusher convicted

A sessions court on Wednesday awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 20,000 to a drug pusher in a narcotics case of Chak Jhumrah police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 20,000 to a drug pusher in a narcotics case of Chak Jhumrah police station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farooq Anwar announced the verdict after hearing the arguments and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested the accused, Khalid Mahmood, and recovered charas from his possession last year. The convict will have to undergo further six months jail term if he failed to pay the fine.

