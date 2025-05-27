Drug Pusher Gets Five Year Jail In Over 2kg Hashish Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shujabad on Tuesday awarded five-year imprisonment to an accused on charge of drug trafficking and recovery of 2.2 kilogram of hashish.
Accused Sajid Iqbal was arrested by ASI Jahangir Ahmad of PS City Shujabad in 2023 and 2200 gram of hashish was recovered from him, police spokesman said.
Court also imposed Rs 40,000 fine on the accused. In case of default, the accused would suffer additional three-month imprisonment.
