SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A police team, SHO Kotli Said Ameer Police Station, conducted a search operation against drug-traffickers and arrested one Shabbir alias Goani with narcotics.

The police team recovered 1.340-kg hashish from the drug-pusher and sent him behind the bars after registering a case against him.

