Drug pusher held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered more than 1.4 kg of drugs from his possession in the area of Civil Line here Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, Civil Line police held Atif Saeed and recovered more than 1.

4 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him under the narcotics act and started an investigation.

SP Potohar commended the police team for arresting the drug pusher adding that the crackdown on drug dealers should be intensified. SP directed the officials to close down drug businesses to save the future of the new generation.