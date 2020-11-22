Drug pusher held, 1.4 kg drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Naseerabad here on Sunday A police spokesman said during course of action, police have arrested the drug pusher identified as Umair Ali and recovered drugs weighing 1.4 kg from his custody.

Police have registered a case under narcotics act.

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance and sadi drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of youngsters.