Drug Pusher Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Drug pusher held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A notorious drugs pusher was arrested here Monday with huge quantity of narcotics recovered from his possession.

Sher Sultan Police Station stopped a Suzuki car at a picket which was set up in its limit to enhance security.

During the searching of the car, the accused named Muhammad Amjad managed to escape successfully.

Police took into custody his brother, Muhammad Ajmal from the car and recovered churs from his possession.

Police registered the case against the accused and started search operation against him.

More Stories From Pakistan