Drug Pusher Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Satra Police on Monday arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 2.240 kg chars from his possession.

The team conducted raid at various areas and arrested a drug peddler --Asif.

A case was registered, while further investigation was underway.

