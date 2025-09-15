Drug Pusher Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Satra Police on Monday arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 2.240 kg chars from his possession.
The team conducted raid at various areas and arrested a drug peddler --Asif.
A case was registered, while further investigation was underway.
