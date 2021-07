(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested a drug peddler and seized 16kg hashish on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, officials of D-type police station raided andarrested Saddam Hussain besides recovering 16.80kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.