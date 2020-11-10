Drug-pusher held, drugs, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, Nov 10 (APP:The Uggoki police conducted a search operation at village Glottian-Daska and arrested a drug-pusher Amanullah here on Tuesday.

According to DSP Sadar Circle Imran Abbas, a police team conducted an operation and arrested Amanullah along with 7.400-kg charas, 3.26-kg heroin, five lakh rupees in cash, and illicit weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

app/ir