Drug-pusher Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Drug-pusher held, drugs, weapons recovered

SIALKOT, Nov 10 (APP:The Uggoki police conducted a search operation at village Glottian-Daska and arrested a drug-pusher Amanullah here on Tuesday.

According to DSP Sadar Circle Imran Abbas, a police team conducted an operation and arrested Amanullah along with 7.400-kg charas, 3.26-kg heroin, five lakh rupees in cash, and illicit weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

