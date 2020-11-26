UrduPoint.com
Drug Pusher Held For Supplying Narcotics At QAU

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Thursday arrested an accused supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and recovered 1.120 kilogram hashish from him, a police spokesman said.

He said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and purge this menace from the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Ishtaiq Shah along with others officials.

This team nabbed drug pusher identified as Bashir and recovered 1.120 kilogram hashish from him.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that he earlier remained as a jail bird and also confessed his involvement in supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University and other areas of the city.

Case has been registered against him and further investigations are underway.

