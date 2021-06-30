Drug pusher held; liquor seized

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 69 bottles of liquor from his possession

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 69 bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, on a tip-off, Incharge Chowki police Kot Nakkah raided on a place near Kot Nakkah and arrested drug peddler, Zaheer Ahmad, besides recovering 69 bottles of liquor from him.

A case has been registered against the accused at Pindi Bhattian police station.