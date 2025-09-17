Drug Pusher Held With 1.660-kg Charas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) In a drive against drugs, police on Wednesday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.660 kg charas from him in the jurisdiction of Sabz Pir Police Station.
According to police, a police team, on a tip off, managed to arrest Shakeel alias Mitho in the area of Sabz Pir and recovered 1.660 kg chars from him.
Police have registered a case and started investigations.
