Drug pusher held with 1.660-kg charas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) In a drive against drugs, police on Wednesday arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1.660 kg charas from him in the jurisdiction of Sabz Pir Police Station.

According to police, a police team, on a tip off, managed to arrest Shakeel alias Mitho in the area of Sabz Pir and recovered 1.660 kg chars from him.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.