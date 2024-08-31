Drug-pusher held with 25kg charas

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a drug-pusher and seized 25-kilogram charas and 10-kg opium from his possession in limits of Sahuka Police Station, here on Saturday.

Working on tip off, a police team, led by DSP Zafar Iqbal Dogar and SHO Rauf Iqbal, raided Kachi Pakki area and arrested one Aabid Hussain. The police team recovered huge quantity of drugs from him.