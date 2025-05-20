Open Menu

Drug Pusher Held With Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Drug pusher held with hashish

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug pusher

and recovered narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown, Sadr police raided and arrested a drug pusher

identified as Asad Ali and recovered 12.6 kg hashish and

Rs 150,000 in cash from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

