Drug Pusher Held With Hashish In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:03 PM

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A police spokesman said Urban Area police conducted a raid at Mujhahid chowk and arrestedAwais Ali and recovered 1.220 Kg hashish. A case has been registered against the accused.

