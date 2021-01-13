Drug pusher held with hashish in sargodha

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

A police spokesman said Urban Area police conducted a raid at Mujhahid chowk and arrestedAwais Ali and recovered 1.220 Kg hashish. A case has been registered against the accused.