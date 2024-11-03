Open Menu

Drug Pusher Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Drug pusher held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Bhagtanwala police on Sunday arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered

narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police raided and arrested drug pusher

identified as Bilal and recovered 4 kg hashish and 1 kg opium from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

6 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

15 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

15 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

15 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

15 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

15 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

15 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

15 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

15 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

15 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan