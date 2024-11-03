Drug Pusher Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Bhagtanwala police on Sunday arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered
narcotics from his possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police raided and arrested drug pusher
identified as Bilal and recovered 4 kg hashish and 1 kg opium from his possession.
Further investigation was underway.
