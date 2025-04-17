Drug pusher held with narcotics

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Qureshi Wala police arrested a drug peddler

and recovered over one kilograms hashish.

According to the police spokesperson, the police team apprehended the suspect, identified a

s Adnan Bhatti, during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers and recovered one kilograms

and 300 grams hashish.

A case was registered against the accused.