Drug Pusher Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Qureshi Wala police arrested a drug peddler
and recovered over one kilograms hashish.
According to the police spokesperson, the police team apprehended the suspect, identified a
s Adnan Bhatti, during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers and recovered one kilograms
and 300 grams hashish.
A case was registered against the accused.
