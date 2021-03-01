UrduPoint.com
Drug-pusher, Hoax-caller Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Drug-pusher, hoax-caller arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Police on Monday arrested two persons and registered separate cases against them.

A police spokesperson said that Chochak police conducted crackdown on drug-pushers in the supervision of DPO Renala and arrested one Ibrahim, son of Elahi Baksh, of L-Plot, besides recovering liquor from him.

Also, one Muhammad Ramzan, son pf Din Mohammad, L-Plot was booked under the Telegraph Act for giving false information about an incident on Emergency number 15.

Further investigation was underway.

