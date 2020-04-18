Drug pusher possessing 1033gm hashish arrested

Police in Dir Lower on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug paddler with possession of 1033gm of hashish from Ouch village of Adenzai tehsil

Ouch police said the action was part of ongoing operation against narcotics business in the area following instructions issued by DPO Abur Rashid Khan.

During action taken under the headship of SDPO, Amjad Ali Khan and SHO, Shah Faisal Khan, a notorious narcotics dealer, Arsalan son of Zakir, resident of Ouch was arrested with possession of 1033gm hashish and Rs 10000 booty amount.

A case was registered against the arrested accused and further investigation was kicked off.