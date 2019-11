(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 200 bottles of liquor.

According to the police, PS Hajipura raided and managed to arrest drug pusher, Uzma and recovered liquor while the police registered a case against her.