Drug pusher sentenced to 5 years in prison

WAH CANTT: Aug 29 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Aug, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Friday sentenced five -year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused namely Muhammad Kamran was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police on November 6, 2024 after recovery of 0.55 kilogram hashish from his possession.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 5-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 40 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

In case of non-pay­ment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

