Drug Pushers Arrested In Operation, Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Drug pushers arrested in operation, narcotics recovered

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Police here on Wednesday arrested the drug pushers in a special operation.

The police spokesman said that a police team on a tip-off arrested a suspect, Abu Sufyan, and recovered hashish 1580 grams from his possession, while 1520 grams of hashish had been recovered from Ali Hassan.

He said the police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Sarfraz Ahmed and recovered 1360 grams of heroin from his custody.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

