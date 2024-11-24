Open Menu

Drug Pushers, Liquor Suppliers Nabbed During Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested four drug pushers, liquor suppliers and recovered more than 3.5 kilogram of drugs from their possessions here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course Police held Qaiser and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni Police apprehended Zian and recovered 600 grams of hashish from his custody.

While, Waris Khan Police nabbed Jamil and recovered 565 grams of hashish from him.

Following operation, R.A Bazaar Police arrested Rashid Latif and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams efforts said operation will be continued against drug dealers and liquor suppliers without any discrimination.

Likewise, Bani police held pro claimed offender involved in robbery cases.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police arrested Mohsin Khan, along with his accomplices, had committed a robbery at a citizen's house last year. Four of the accomplices of the accused have already been arrested earlier.

