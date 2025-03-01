Open Menu

Drug Pushers Sentenced 14 Years In Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Drug pushers sentenced 14 years in prison

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem sentenced drug peddler Javed Iqbal to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 400,000 upon being found guilty.

Thana Sadr Police had arrested drug peddler Javed Iqbal from Doluala, with 5200 grams of hashish.

A case was registered against the drug peddler in Thana Sadr under the provisions of narcotics.

Talking to the media in this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that drug peddlers are being punished by presenting evidence in the court in the best possible manner along with standard investigation. A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district to combat drugs, including a police awareness campaign. Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.

Recent Stories

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

1 hour ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

2 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

3 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan