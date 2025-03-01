Drug pushers sentenced 14 years in prison

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem sentenced drug peddler Javed Iqbal to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 400,000 upon being found guilty.

Thana Sadr Police had arrested drug peddler Javed Iqbal from Doluala, with 5200 grams of hashish.

A case was registered against the drug peddler in Thana Sadr under the provisions of narcotics.

Talking to the media in this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that drug peddlers are being punished by presenting evidence in the court in the best possible manner along with standard investigation. A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district to combat drugs, including a police awareness campaign. Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.