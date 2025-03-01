Drug Pushers Sentenced 14 Years In Prison
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem sentenced drug peddler Javed Iqbal to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 400,000 upon being found guilty.
Thana Sadr Police had arrested drug peddler Javed Iqbal from Doluala, with 5200 grams of hashish.
A case was registered against the drug peddler in Thana Sadr under the provisions of narcotics.
Talking to the media in this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that drug peddlers are being punished by presenting evidence in the court in the best possible manner along with standard investigation. A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district to combat drugs, including a police awareness campaign. Drugs will be eradicated by taking practical steps to secure the future of our youth.
Recent Stories
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug pushers sentenced 14 years in prison6 minutes ago
-
16 stolen motorcycles recovered, thief arrested6 minutes ago
-
Painting, calligraphy, speech competition celebrates Chinese New Year6 minutes ago
-
Internship at SMIU to strengthen Industry-Academia linkages6 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority:DIG Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Police recover 70Kg hashish, arrest smuggler6 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements encircled to ensure peace & order during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for corporate employees6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chief directs swift action on Islamabad’s development projects6 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi meeting13 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees16 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap16 minutes ago