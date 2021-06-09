UrduPoint.com
Drug Racket Busted, Ten Arrested

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :District police Vehari claimed to have busted a drug racket with an arrest of ten people and seizure of over 91 kg drugs worth millions of rupees here.

The arrest followed by said recovery included as churs, heroin, bhang and liquor were made during crack down held in different nooks and corners of the district on direction of DPO Ameer Abdullah Niazi.

Meanwhile, two people accused of keeping illegal weapons were also nabbed during police action launched here. Police recovered two pistols from their possession.

Some huge quantity of fireworks was also stated to have been recovered by the authority concerned.

DPO vowed to extend no concession to criminals in order to make Vehari and its allied tehsils as crime free territory.

