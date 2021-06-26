UrduPoint.com
Drug Racket Operating In Mostly Areas In Rawalpindi

Sat 26th June 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush,Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Sir Syed Chowk, Chaman Zar and other low lying areas have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardising the youth risked to contract the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

Muhammad Arshad, a school teacher residing in area said the drug sale and use was going unchecked in various parts of Rawalpindi areas. He said due to rising number of addicts roaming in the vicinity, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh emerged on the top areas of the city in illegal trade of narcotics including heroin and ice, whereas, police and other law enforcement agencies were apparently turning a blind eye to the menace.

The youth particularly school, college and university students including boys and girls were equally at risk to contract the menace of drug addiction as the buffs could be seen in large numbers injecting drugs to each other, said Nasir Mehmood, a social activist.

Talking to APP he said despite many complaints raised at the relevant foras, police and other authorities concerned were turning a blind eye to the issue, allegedly ignoring the unbridled drug sale.

He alleged that the key players involved in the racket of drug pushing in area were paying monthly bribes to the police department. On the other hand, Anti Narcotics Day (ANF) is observing International Day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking here on today.

