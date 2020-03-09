UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan Action Against PPE Kits Overpricing Continues

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan action against PPE kits overpricing continues

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday continued conducting countrywide raids against the elements selling overpriced personal protection equipment (PPE) kits against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday continued conducting countrywide raids against the elements selling overpriced personal protection equipment (PPE) kits against coronavirus.

According to a DRAP spokesman, the authority had initiated strict surveillance of market for selling overpriced PPE on direction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and against complaints by the general public.

He said DRAP also published a public notice in various newspapers to prohibit the overpricing of equipment. The public was encouraged to file complaints against such elements who were selling face masks, goggles, face shields, tyvek suits, gloves etc.

on higher prices than those of December 2019.

Subsequently, he said, Federal Inspectors of Drugs (FIDs) were directed to visit various medical stores, distributors and pharmacy stores to survey the prices of PPE such as N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, goggles and other equipment used for protection against coronavirus.

He said five cases were registered during raids by FIDs in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. Stocks of overpriced face masks were seized and declared not to be dispose of.

He said DRAP would ensure availability of such necessary items for protection of public health and elements involved in heinous crimes of illegal profiteering over serious issue will be penalized as per law.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Prime Minister Drugs Visit December Stocks 2019 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five more coronavirus patients recover in UAE: Hea ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&amp;D C ..

21 minutes ago

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is likely to vi ..

43 minutes ago

SSP largest programme in country's history: SAPM

53 minutes ago

Sports appeals court scraps long jumper Lawson dop ..

6 minutes ago

Court orders to transfer Saad Rafique to hospital

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.