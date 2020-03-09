Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan action against PPE kits overpricing continues

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday continued conducting countrywide raids against the elements selling overpriced personal protection equipment (PPE) kits against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday continued conducting countrywide raids against the elements selling overpriced personal protection equipment (PPE) kits against coronavirus.

According to a DRAP spokesman, the authority had initiated strict surveillance of market for selling overpriced PPE on direction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and against complaints by the general public.

He said DRAP also published a public notice in various newspapers to prohibit the overpricing of equipment. The public was encouraged to file complaints against such elements who were selling face masks, goggles, face shields, tyvek suits, gloves etc.

on higher prices than those of December 2019.

Subsequently, he said, Federal Inspectors of Drugs (FIDs) were directed to visit various medical stores, distributors and pharmacy stores to survey the prices of PPE such as N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, goggles and other equipment used for protection against coronavirus.

He said five cases were registered during raids by FIDs in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. Stocks of overpriced face masks were seized and declared not to be dispose of.

He said DRAP would ensure availability of such necessary items for protection of public health and elements involved in heinous crimes of illegal profiteering over serious issue will be penalized as per law.