Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan (DRAP) Issues Medical Product Alert

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued medical product alert to stop sale, supply and utilization of drugs throughout the country containing ranitidine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued medical product alert to stop sale, supply and utilization of drugs throughout the country containing ranitidine.

According to an official of DRAP, there will be no production, release or distribution of all dosage forms of ranitidine containing drugs till further order.

He said the authority has also started reviewing drugs containing ranitidine following the alert of US food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on detection of Carcinogenic Impurity.

He said the alert was issued in response to alert statement of FDA and EMA regarding detection of nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) -a probable carcinogenic impurity in some products containing ranitidine.

He said FDA and EMA are evaluating the risk associated with low levels of NDMA in ranitidine.

The NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables, he added.

He said that the DRAP is closely working with International Regulatory Agencies to monitor the outcome of the investigations.

He added that the authority has issued this alert in greater public interest and in order to protect patients from probable risk associated with detection of low levels of NDMA in ranitidine containing products.

The authority through its alert also asked the stakeholders concerned to initiate recall of ranitidine containing drugs available in the sale outlets, distributors, hospitals and healthcare facilities under intimation to respective DRAP field offices along with the manufacturing, distribution and sale records of the drugs available therewith in comparison of the recalled inventory within three working days.

