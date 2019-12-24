Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) introduces online drugs licensing system

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has developed and introduced automated system of data integration for online registration of drugs and licensing of pharmaceutical units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has developed and introduced automated system of data integration for online registration of drugs and licensing of pharmaceutical units.

According to an official of DRAP, the automated management system integrates licensing, registration, inspections and pharmacovigilance activities and provides a platform to pharmaceutical industry for submission of applications, regulatory correspondence and feedback or complaint mechanism to address problems faced by the applicants.

He said that on this software, DRAP's officials would be able to transparently view, assess and process various matters related to registration of drugs, licensing of pharmaceutical units and inspection activities.

He said that the procedures on the software follow strict protocols to ensure time lines of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are met by the officers. He said this was the finest example of use of modern technology by using information management systems to ensure transparency.

The official said that with this achievement, the DRAP would be able to strictly follow compliance to the essentials of good governance including accountability, transparency, efficiency and stakeholders engagement.

He said Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System's (PIRIMS) deployment would streamline the requirements, procedures and assessment by DRAP's officers in order to ensure that time lines were followed in a conspicuous manner.

He said that in this regard a stakeholder meeting has been arranged to show the people that DRAP was moving towards a transparent environment. He said in order to curtail any type of deviation from standard procedures, PIRIMS has been implemented with clear time lines.

He said this system would not allow any discretion but real time reports of on site inspections and assessments performed by DRAP officers would become a part of the management system for future references.

He said PIRIMS would help DRAP to attain status of World Health Organization (WHO) listed authority which requires clarity and transparency in every function.

