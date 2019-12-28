Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Iranian FDA to collaborate for availability of life saving drugs

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Iranian Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would collaborate for availability of life saving drugs and chalk out mutual cooperation mechanism

Spokesman of DRAP said that an Iranian delegation of the government officials visited DRAP HQ here at Islamabad, said a press release issued by Press Information Department here Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to scan the opportunities of mutual cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, availability of life-saving drugs and vaccines, growth of medical devices industry and surgical items.

Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP briefed the Iranian delegation about the potential and needs of Pakistan's therapeutic goods industry.

The Iranian side showed confidence in starting a negotiation on the possible avenues of cooperation and to draw a roadmap for attaining the maximum benefit from the available products and drugs in both countries.

Both sides explored the possibilities of capacity enhancement through regulatory assessments, trainings and cooperation in getting international accreditation-Iran being a member of Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation/Scheme.

Deliberations were also made that due to availability of certain pharmaceutical raw materials in very few countries like India and keeping in view the requirement of medicine in Pakistan and Iran, a joint mechanism is needed to be developed for self-sufficiency in manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.