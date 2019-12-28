UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Regulatory Authority Of Pakistan, Iranian FDA To Collaborate For Availability Of Life Saving Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:08 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Iranian FDA to collaborate for availability of life saving drugs

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Iranian Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would collaborate for availability of life saving drugs and chalk out mutual cooperation mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Iranian food and Drug Administration (FDA) would collaborate for availability of life saving drugs and chalk out mutual cooperation mechanism.

Spokesman of DRAP said that an Iranian delegation of the government officials visited DRAP HQ here at Islamabad, said a press release issued by Press Information Department here Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was to scan the opportunities of mutual cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, availability of life-saving drugs and vaccines, growth of medical devices industry and surgical items.

Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP briefed the Iranian delegation about the potential and needs of Pakistan's therapeutic goods industry.

The Iranian side showed confidence in starting a negotiation on the possible avenues of cooperation and to draw a roadmap for attaining the maximum benefit from the available products and drugs in both countries.

Both sides explored the possibilities of capacity enhancement through regulatory assessments, trainings and cooperation in getting international accreditation-Iran being a member of Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation/Scheme.

Deliberations were also made that due to availability of certain pharmaceutical raw materials in very few countries like India and keeping in view the requirement of medicine in Pakistan and Iran, a joint mechanism is needed to be developed for self-sufficiency in manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Iran Drugs Visit From Government Industry

Recent Stories

OIC meeting on Occupied Kashmir to be held next ye ..

8 minutes ago

Boat With 7 Bodies Discovered Off Coast of Japan, ..

3 minutes ago

Exhibition on calligraphy showcased at Rawalpindi ..

3 minutes ago

Enemies' conspiracies against Pak-China ties not t ..

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyde ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 28 Dec 2019

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.